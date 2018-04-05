AXEL RUDI PELL - First Week Chart Positions For Knights Call Album Revealed

Axel Rudi Pell released his Knights Call album on March 23rd. The first week chart entries for the album are listed below.

#6 - Sweden - Hard Rock Charts

#9 - Germany - Album Charts

#10 - Sweden - Physical Charts

#15 - Switzerland - Album Charts

#19 - UK - Indie Album Breaker Charts

#26 - Austria - Album Charts

#32 - US - Hard Music Charts

#39 - UK - Rock & Metal Charts

#68 - UK - Indie Charts

#105 - US - Indie Charts

#149 - Belgium - Album Charts

Tracklisting:

"The Medieval Overture (intro)"

"The Wild And The Young"

"Wildest Dreams"

"Long Live Rock"

"The Crusaders Of Doom"

"Truth And Lies"

"Beyond The Light"

"Slaves On The Run"

"Follow The Sun"

"Tower Of Babylon"

Axel Rudi Pell 2018 tour dates are listed in the poster below.

Lineup:

Johnny Gioeli - lead and backing vocals

Axel Rudi Pell - lead, rhythm and acoustic guitars

Ferdy Doernberg - keyboards

Volker Krawczak - bass

Bobby Rondinelli - drums