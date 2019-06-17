AXEL RUDI PELL Receives 30th Anniversary Award From Record Label

Before a sold out show in his hometown, Bochum, Germany, Axel Rudi Pell and the band received a special 30th Anniversary award from their record company SPV/Steamhammer.

This year marks his 30th year as a solo artist, the new live album XXX Anniversary Live is his 30th release and he is now for 30 years at SPV/Steamhammer. In these years he sold over 1,000,000 records and reached now nearly 40,000,000 streams.

Pictured above, from left to right: Volker Krawczak (bass), Axel Rudi Pell (guitars), Bobby Rondinelli (drums), Johnny Gioeli (vocals), Ferdy Doernberg (keyboards), Olly Hahn (Label Manager Steamhammer), Björn von Oettingen (Head of Promotion Steamhammer), Frank Uhle (Managing Director SPV).

XXX Anniversary Live is available in the following configurations:

- 2 CD DigiPak

- 3LP gatefold, 180 g, black vinyl, printed inner sleeves, 2CDs in paper sleeves

- Download

- Streaming

Tracklisting

CD1

"The Medieval Overture" (Intro)

"The Wild And The Young"

"Wildest Dreams"

"Fool Fool"

"Oceans Of Time"

"Only The Strong Will Survive"

"Mystica" (incl. Drum Solo)

"Long Live Rock"

CD2

"Game Of Sins" / "Tower Of Babylon" (incl. Keyboard Solo)

"The Line"

"Warrior"

"Edge Of The World" (incl. Band Introduction)

"Truth And Lies"

"Carousel"

"The Masquerade Ball" / "Casbah"

"Rock The Nation"

"Only The Strong Will Survive" video: