AXEL RUDI PELL Releases "Only The Strong Will Survive" Official Live Video

The world has changed. Axel Rudi Pell hasn’t. For three decades, the Bochum-based guitarist has ticked and worked like a Swiss clock releasing critically acclaimed hard rocking albums consistently. Like his anniversary offering, a live document of his most recent tour. And it will come out on the same record company as his debut in 1989; his contract with legendary label SPV/Steamhammer having lasted longer than the average marriage these days.

“SPV and I have grown together, we have witnessed highs and lows and we’ve managed to get through them all,” the 58-year-old musician states with a smile.

“Never change a winning team” is the secret of his success. Having sold more than 1.6 million records so far, Pell also has a ridiculous amount of online streams: his songs have been streamed more than 37.5 million times, figures he would never have dreamt of when he first started out.

XXX Anniversary Live, his 30th album release in as many years, will see the light of day on June 7. A milestone by all accounts and a stunning document of his most recent tour which he did not plan at all, but the recordings, from Bochum and Budapest among others, were so good that he felt he just couldn’t scrap them. They are a worthy follow-up to Magic Moments, his 3-hour anniversary show at the Bang Your Head festival in 2014, where he celebrated 25 years as a solo artist. BTW: Pell is planning to bring out another studio effort in spring 2020. The Swiss clock from the Ruhr area is still ticking.

Check out the official live video for "Only The Strong Will Survive" below.

Axel Rudi Pell: "'Only The Strong Will Survive' was recorded live in Langen, Germany last year during our Knights Call Tour, with the quiet guitar opening part coming from our show in Memmingen. Originally from the Kings & Queens album, we played that track live for the very first time last year and we really had fun doing that!"

XXX Anniversary Live will be released in the following configurations:

- 2 CD DigiPak

- 3LP gatefold, 180 g, black vinyl, printed inner sleeves, 2CDs in paper sleeves

- Download

- Streaming

Tracklisting

CD1



"The Medieval Overture" (Intro)

"The Wild And The Young"

"Wildest Dreams"

"Fool Fool"

"Oceans Of Time"

"Only The Strong Will Survive"

"Mystica" (incl. Drum Solo)

"Long Live Rock"

CD2

"Game Of Sins" / "Tower Of Babylon" (incl. Keyboard Solo)

"The Line"

"Warrior"

"Edge Of The World" (incl. Band Introduction)

"Truth And Lies"

"Carousel"

"The Masquerade Ball" / "Casbah"

"Rock The Nation"

Lineup:

Johnny Gioeli - Lead and Backing Vocals

Axel Rudi Pell - Lead, Rhythm and Acoustic Guitars

Ferdy Doernberg - Keyboards

Volker Krawczak - Bass

Bobby Rondinelli - Drums

Tour dates:

June

5 - Ulm, Germany - Ulmer Zelt

7 - Sölvesborg, Sweden - Sweden Rock Festival

8 - Kiel, Germany - Pumpe

9 - Jena, Germany - F-Haus

11 - Mannheim, Germany - 7er Club (Open Air Stage)

12 - Gunzendorf, Germany - GUNZlive

13 - Osnabrück, Germany - Hyde Park

14 - Bochum, Germany - Zeche (sold out)

15 - Pratteln, Switzerland - Z7