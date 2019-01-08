AXEL RUDI PELL - Special 30th Anniversary Album To Be Released Via SPV In May 2019; Tour Dates Confirmed

German metal wizard Axel Rudi Pell will celebrate his 30th anniversary as a solo artist in 2019, and he has also been with SPV / Steamhammer for 30. In May 2019, the label will release a special album before he starts his 30th Anniversary tour in June. More details will be revealed soon.

Axel Rudi Pell released a digital single and lyric video for the song "The Wild And The Young" in September 2018. The song is taken from the current studio album, Knights Call.

Says Axel: "'The Wild And The Young' is, after the intro, the opening number of our latest longplayer Knights Call and also the concert opener of our recent tour. Highly acclaimed by the fans, we will also open the second leg of our upcoming tour, which will last from October 18th till November 4th, with that track. I personally think, that this song is one of the strongest I wrote so far, very powerful and well equipped with a catchy chorus. We're looking forward to the tour and can't wait!"

Knights Call was released worldwide through Steamhammer/SPV in March 2018 as limited box set, CD digipak version, CD jewel case version, 2LP coloured version, download and stream. Get it here.

The album entered the charts in Germany at #9, in Switzerland at #15 and in Austria at #26. It also charted in Sweden, Belgium, UK and the US.