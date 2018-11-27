AXL ROSE On GUNS N' ROSES Live Performances - "We All Want To Do The Best We Can For The Fans"

Atlas By Etihad caught up with Guns N' Roses frontman Axl Rose prior to the band's November 25th show in Abu Dhabi. He discussed his love for Formula 1 racing, performing on an international level, and revealed his favourite singer. Following is an excerpt from the chat.

Q: GNR has been headlining and playing stadiums all over the world for over 30 years now – and you’re considered to be one of the greatest frontmen ever. But who do you think deserves that accolade?

Axl: "For me, it’s easy – Queen is the greatest band and Freddie (Mercury) is the greatest frontman of all time. The band are the greatest because they embraced so many different styles."

Q: Out of all the cities you have played in across the world, which is your favourite?

Axl: "New York will always be special for me. When we were in LA we were playing the Hollywood club scene, but New York is where we wanted to be. We have done so many performances there over the years – the city holds a lot of memories."

Q: After all this time, all these performances, how do you all keep performing with so much energy?

Axl: "We all want to do the best we can for the fans – they come wanting a big performance and that is what we want to give them. We all push each other to go further in terms of our performance and commitment. It doesn’t matter how many performances you do, every crowd is different and you feed off that."

Guns N' Roses performed in Abu Dhabi on November 25th, but the band was forced to cut the show short due to Axl Rose being "severely ill." To his credit, Rose got through 20 songs before calling it quits, and not without informing the crowd of the situation (see video below).

Rose: "They've got me on IVs and a bunch of injections because I got sick today. I've been throwing up for about the last five hours. So, instead of canceling, I'm gonna do the best show we can for you."

Bassist Duff McKagan took to Twitter after the show:

Thank you Abu Dhabi! @axlrose pulled a damn miracle...the man was beyond ill, and pulled off something I've never seen in my 40 yrs of playing. You all pulled him thru. Til next time!

— Duff McKagan (@DuffMcKagan) November 25, 2018







Guns N' Roses recently uploaded videos to Facebook from their recent shows in Monterrey, Mexico, Manila, Philippines, and Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. Check out the footage below:

Upcoming Guns N' Roses tour dates are listed below:

November

29 - Johannesburg, South Africa - FNB Stadium

December

8 - Honolulu, Hawaii - Aloha Stadium