AXS TV To Launch New Episodes Of "Classic Albums" With DEF LEPPARD: Hysteria; Sneak Peek Video Streaming
September 27, 2019, 16 minutes ago
Classic Albums is a British documentary series about pop, rock and heavy metal albums that are considered the best or most distinctive of a well-known band or musician or that exemplify a stage in the history of music. New episodes of Classic Albums premiere starting Wednesday, October 2 at 9/8c on AXS TV.
A sneak peek video for the season premier, Def Leppard: Hysteria, can be found below.
Season schedule:
October
2 - Def Leppard: Hysteria
9 - Metallica: Metallica
6 - The Beach Boys: Pet Sounds
23 - Duran Duran: Rio
30 - Nirvana: Nevermind
November
6 - Tom Petty And The Heartbreakers: Damn The Torpedoes
13 - Peter Gabriel: So
20 - U2: The Joshua Tree