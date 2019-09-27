AXS TV To Launch New Episodes Of "Classic Albums" With DEF LEPPARD: Hysteria; Sneak Peek Video Streaming

Classic Albums is a British documentary series about pop, rock and heavy metal albums that are considered the best or most distinctive of a well-known band or musician or that exemplify a stage in the history of music. New episodes of Classic Albums premiere starting Wednesday, October 2 at 9/8c on AXS TV.

A sneak peek video for the season premier, Def Leppard: Hysteria, can be found below.

Season schedule:

October

2 - Def Leppard: Hysteria

9 - Metallica: Metallica

6 - The Beach Boys: Pet Sounds

23 - Duran Duran: Rio

30 - Nirvana: Nevermind

November

6 - Tom Petty And The Heartbreakers: Damn The Torpedoes

13 - Peter Gabriel: So

20 - U2: The Joshua Tree