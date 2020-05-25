AYREON Confirms Return Of TOEHIDER Vocalist MICHAEL MILLS For New Album

Arjen Lucassen has announced the upcoming release of a new Ayreon album, entitled Transitus. He recently announced the latest project will be narrated by Doctor Who legend Tom Baker. The album will also feature vocalists Tommy Karevik (Kamelot), Cammie Gilbert (Oceans Of Slumber), Amanda Somerville (Trillium, HDK), and Toehider's Michael Mills has now been added to the roster.

A recent update from Lucassen:

"I’m very proud to tell you that for the very first time the new Ayreon album will be released with a genuine 25-page comic book! It’s illustrated by the renowned artist Felix Vega. Here is a sneak peek, the pages are animated by Dave Letelier. Hope you like it as much as this nerd here does!"