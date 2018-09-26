AYREON Launch Video Trailer For 20th Anniversary Re-Release Of Into The Electric Castle

A video trailer for the 20th anniversary re-release of Ayreon's Into The Electric Castle album can be found below. Due for release on November 30th via Mascot Label Group, the title can be pre-ordered in various formats, here.

Tracklisting:

Disc 1:

"Welcome To The New Dimension"

"Isis And Osiris"

"Amazing Flight"

"Time Beyond Time"

"The Decision Tree (We're Alive)"

"Tunnel Of Light"

"Across The Rainbow Bridge"

Disc 2:

"The Garden Of Emotions"

"Valley Of The Queens"

"The Castle Hall"

"Tower Of Hope"

"Cosmic Fusion"

"The Mirror Maze"

"Evil Devolution"

"The Two Gates"

"Forever Of The Stars"

"Another Time, Another Space"

Trailer:

"Across The Rainbow Bridge" lyric video: