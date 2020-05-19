AYREON – OCEANS OF SLUMBER Singer CAMMIE GILBERT Confirmed For Transitus Album

Arjen Lucassen recently announced the upcoming release of a new Ayreon album, entitled Transitus. He recently announced the latest project will be narrated by Doctor Who legend Tom Baker and Kamelot vocalist Tommy Karevik will play the lead character Daniel. The third participant in the album will be Oceans Of Slumber singer Cammie Gilbert. Check out a new video revealing her participation in the album below:

A recent update from Lucassen:

"I’m very proud to tell you that for the very first time the new Ayreon album will be released with a genuine 25-page comic book! It’s illustrated by the renowned artist Felix Vega. Here is a sneak peek, the pages are animated by Dave Letelier. Hope you like it as much as this nerd here does!"