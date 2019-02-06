Aztec Metal Group CEMICAN Signs With M-Theory Audio

The Mexican-based Aztec metal group Cemican - whose unique music incorporates elements of the legends, mysticism and ideologies of ancient Mexican culture - has signed with M-Theory Audio, who plans to release the group's new album in the late spring/early summer.

Cemican - who combine the modern instrumentation of a metal band with traditional pre-Hispanic instruments - experienced a breakout year in 2018. In addition to their new single/video “Guerreros de Cemican” receiving regular airplay on SiriusXM's Liquid Metal, the six-piece group was invited to perform at the Paris edition of the Download Festival and Germany's Wacken Open Air, as well as Force Fest - described by Revolver as “Mexico's premier open-air festival” - in their native country.

The band plans to build on their momentum on 2019, when they will return to Europe in both the winter - when they'll perform at France's Cernunnos Pagan Fest and Germany's Wacken Winter Nights - as well as the summer, when they will make their debut at the French festival Hellfest.

“I was first exposed to the sound of Cemican upon hearing ‘Guerreros de Cemican’ played on Liquid Metal. Finding out more about this exciting new band I saw the captivating promo video and that they were performing on some big shows,” explains M-Theory label head Marco Barbieri. “I was impressed and wanted to buy their record only to find that they were still unsigned and looking for a home. I immediately had to get in touch and share my enthusiasm and belief in the group and their musical and visual concept and here I’m proud to announce the forthcoming album and help further develop the band and spread their appeal.”

“Life is the center of every culture, the mysticism and ancient sounds gathered in the path of the death, warrior blood and glory of an empire,” states Xaman Ek. “The rituals of the Aztecs lead by the war drums thru the red path...TODOS SOMOS GUERREROS.” (We Are All Warriors)



Formed in 2008, Cemican has independently released two albums to date - 2009's Ometiliztli and 2012's Ticateh Ipan Miquixtlahuac. More information on the group's new record - which will include “Guerreros de Cemican” in addition to other new tracks recorded in late 2018 - will be revealed in the coming weeks.

Live dates:

February

6 - C3 Stage - Guadalajara, Mexico with Ensiferum & Tiamat

23 - Cernunnos Pagan Fest - Noisiel, France

24 - Wacken Winter Nights III - Wacken, Germany

June

21 - Hellfest - Clisson, France



Cemican is:

Tlipoca - Drums

Tecuhtli - Guitar/vocals

Ocelotl - Bass/backing vocals

Yei Tochtli - Prehispanic Instruments

Mazatecpatl - Prehispanic Instruments

Xaman-Ek - Rituals/Dance/Prehispanic Instruments