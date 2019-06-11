Aztec Metal Group CEMICAN Unveils New Album Cover Art

The Mexican-based Aztec metal group Cemican – who combine the modern instrumentation of a metal band with traditional pre-Hispanic instruments – will release their third album (and M-Theory Audio debut), In Ohtli Teoyohtica In Miquiztli (“the mystical path of the dead”), on August 23rd. The cover art, designed by Jesús Lhysta (Rotted Artist / Extreme Metal Artworks), can be seen below.

Cemican will unveil a new song from the album next week, on the eve of the group's appearance at the noted French festival Hellfest. The band’s theatrical live performances features makeup and clothing inspired by Aztecan legends, as well as dancers and pre-Hispanic instruments.

After independently releasing two albums and performing alongside some of metal's top names (Eluveitie, Korpiklaani, Ensiferum, Amon Amarth) in their native Mexico, Cemican experienced a breakout year in 2018. In addition to their single/video “Guerreros de Cemican” regular airplay on SiriusXM's Liquid Metal, the six-piece group was invited to perform at the Paris edition of the Download Festival and Germany's Wacken Open Air, as well as Hell & Heaven Fest and Force Fest – described by Revolver as “Mexico's premier open-air festival” – in their home country.

More information on In Ohtli Teoyohtica In Miquiztli will be revealed in the coming weeks.