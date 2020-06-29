BABYLON A.D. Frontman DEREK DAVIS Releases New Single "The War Of Love"

Derek Davis, the chart-topping Gold record selling singer / songwriter releases new single “The War Of Love” via Apocalypse Records.

Derek Davis is no stranger to the top of the music charts. As frontman and songwriter for the successful Arista Records rock band Babylon A.D., Davis' songs achieved Gold record status and multiple Top 10 AOR chart success. His two recent iTunes Blues Chart #1 singles, "Mississippi Mud" and "Death Letter", from his album Resonator Blues released last year shows Davis is at the top of his game.

The new single, an acoustic ballad about heartbreak and suffering in a relationship turned toxic, lends vivid story telling and an emotional vocal performance that shows off Davis’ creativity, and is one of his best to date.

