BABYLON A.D. Frontman Launches New Band DEREK DAVIS & THE REVOLUTIONARY SOULS - First Single / Video Available Now

For his new release, Babylon A.D. vocalist Derek Davis has put together a hand picked band of enormously talented musicians from the San Francisco Bay Area and named the band Derek Davis & The Revolutionary Souls.

"The new track 'Pandemic Blues (The Summer Days)' is about the new world we wake up and face everyday as we as a community of people work our way through the ongoing crises," says Davis. "The song takes a tongue in cheek approach on the very serious problems we all face."

The single and video content portray a realistic yet satirical and sometimes funny look at the way we all are effected. The song's style and sound is that of reggae, rock and soul, fused together by the band's unique sound. The video images reflect the track's lyrical content and piece together a futuristic 1950s B movie Sci-fi tale of the world. A sampling of the lyrics reads:

“I went down to the market took my place in line

Seen a purple haired lady hoarding huggies and wine

I said, oh No! It’s getting out of control

Every hour every minute I’m dreaming ‘bout the summer days”

Singer / songwriter and multi-instrumentalist Derek Davis penned and produced the track just a few weeks ago, enjoy!

For further details, visit Derek Davis & The Revolutionary Souls on Facebook.