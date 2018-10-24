BackStory Presents: MARTY FRIEDMAN Live From The Cutting Room; Full Stream Available

BackStory Events and Guitar World live streamed an exclusive interview Marty Friedman last night (Tuesday, October 23rd), live from the Cutting Room in New York, NY.

Marty discussed his new album, One Bad M.F. Live!!, offered stories from the road, and much more. Watch author and journalist Brad Tolinski interview Friedman below:

As Marty Friedman declares, “This tour will bring upon an avalanche of emotion and aggression, tears of joy, and an unhealthy dose of positive vibes from Tokyo!”

Marty Friedman will show fans that he’s One Bad M.F. Live!! as he brings his new live album to life across the country starting January 23rd in San Diego, CA at Brick By Brick. Marty Friedman Meet & Greet Experience VIP packages will be available Friday, October 26th on his official website, which include: one ticket to the show, meet and greet before the show, guitar pick pack, VIP lanyard, autographs and Vault CDs.

His band features the stunning female bassist Kiyoshi, wunderkind guitarist Jordan Ziff, and “The Animal” drummer Chargeeee. “My band outshines me every night,” says Friedman, “You will fall in love with Kiyoshi's stage persona and her playing. I have never seen or heard a bassist like her. Jordan follows in a well-documented tradition of mine, of only playing with super guitarists. Chargeeee will have you laughing as he seems to be straight off The Muppets, while effortlessly bashing through some quite complex drumming.”

Tour dates:

January

23 - San Diego, CA - Brick By Brick

24 - Anaheim, CA - The Parish at the House of Blues

26 - Phoenix, AZ - The Rebel Lounge

27 - Tucson, AZ - 191 Toole

30 - San Antonio, TX - The Rock Box

31 - Houston, TX - Scout Bar

February

1 - Austin, TX - Come And Take It Live

2 - Dallas, TX - Trees

4 - Oklahoma City, OK - 89th Street - OKC

6 - Sauget, IL - Pop's Nightclub

7 - Kansas City, MO - The Riot Room

8 - Iowa City, IA - Gabe's

9 - Minneapolis, MN - Studio B at the Skyway Theatre

10 - Madison, WI - High Noon Saloon

12 - Milwaukee, WI - Shank Hall

13 - Chicago, IL - Reggie’s Rock Club

14 - Indianapolis, IN - The Hi-Fi - Indianapolis

15 - Chesterfield, MI - Diesel Concert Lounge

16 - Cleveland Heights, OH - The Grog Shop

17 - Pittsburgh, PA - Crafthouse

19 - Philadelphia, PA - Voltage Lounge

20 - Allston, MA - Brighton Music Hall

22 - Brooklyn, NY - Saint Vitus

23 - Garwood, NJ - Crossroads NJ

24 - Baltimore, MD - Ottobar

One Bad M.F. Live!! is available on all digital platforms, compact disc, and as a 2LP gatefold set with glow-in-the-dark wax as one variant and black sparkle with clear splatter as the other. Order here.

One Bad M.F. Live!! tracklisting:

"Street Demon"

"Elixir"

"Amagi Goe"

"Inferno"

"Self Pollution"

"Devil Take Tomorrow"

Mutation Medley (featuring "Asche zu Asche", "My Oh My", "Forbidden City", "Tornado Of Souls")

"Ripped"

"Whiteworm"

"Undertow"

"Dragon Mistress"

"Kaeritakunatta Yo"

Bonus tracks, Digital only:

"Hyper Doom"

"Stigmata Addiction"

"Kaeritakunatta Yo":

"Dragon Mistress":

"Mutation Medley":

"Whiteworm" video: