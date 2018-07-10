BACKWOODS PAYBACK Featuring ERIK LARSON Of ALABAMA THUNDERPUSSY - New Album Due Next Month

Future Slum by Backwoods Payback is not a pretty record; it's set for an August 3rd release on CD, vinyl and digital formats.

It’s not the clean and well-manicured one sitting awkwardly at a table in the local watering hole, it’s the grizzled one propping up the bar and regaling the crowd with conspiracy theories. Mike Cummings, guitarist and vocalist of Backwoods Payback - the ones responsible for this lumbering hulk of stoner rock n’ roll - certainly fits the bill, whether he’s yowling his head off or singing in an eerily hypnotic manner. Meanwhile, Jessica Baker is the reliable anchor on bass, and Erik Larson (he of Alabama Thunderpussy and the legendary hardcore band Avail, no less) gives a thumping performance on his kit. A friend pops her head round the door too - Mlny Parsonz of Royal Thunder trades words in her usual melodious tones on the apathetic "Whatever", yet also pulling out a surprising rasp.

Backwoods Payback are also able to spin a good yarn about their travels - sharing stages with Fu Manchu, Scissorfight and Third Eye Blind, a bewildering list when put side-by-side, but each represents an important factor in this band’s aesthestic. Fu Manchu demonstrate the “gloryfucked fuzz,” as Backwoods Payback so eloquently put it; Scissorfight showcase the no-holds-barred burly brawling such as on “Generals”; Third Eye Blind for the occasional moments of calm (!) like in “Big Enough”, giving brief respite from the warning shots being fired throughout the rest of the record.

Five albums in, Future Slum is the fruit of a hard slog for 15 years. Understandably, they are excited for it to see the light of day, not least for its cryptic subject matter. “It all revolves around the idea of feeling lost and disenfranchised with your surroundings, finding your people, and losing yourself within them. Have you ever followed?” Mike finishes, quoting from second track “Lines”. It’s up to you if you can read between them.

Tracklisting:

"Pirate Smile"

"Lines"

"Whatever" (featuring Mlny Parsonz of Royal Thunder)

"It Ain’t Right"

"Threes"

"Cinderella"

"Generals"

"Big Enough"

"Alone"

"Lucky"

Future Slum was recorded and mixed in February 2018 at Noisy Little Critter in Downingtown, PA by Mike Bardzik. It was mastered at The Mastering House by Tom Volpicicelli, and features artwork by Nick Potts. A brief teaser can be seen below:

