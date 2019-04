Swedish rockers Backyard Babies performed at Germany's Wacken Open Air festival in summer 2018. Pro-shot video of the band's full set can be found below.

Setlist:

"Made Me Madman"

"Dysfunctional Professional"

"The Clash"

"Brand New Hate"

"Abandon "

"Shovin' Rocks"

"Th1rt3en Or Nothing"

"Nomadic"

"Minus Celsius"

"Look At You"