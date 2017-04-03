BAD BRAINS' H.R. - New Statuette From PressPop Available For Pre-Order

Tokyo, Japan’s PressPop have launched a pre-order for this new statuette of Bad Brains singer, H.R. This figure of H.R., the lead singer of the hardcore punk pioneering band is officially approved by H.R.

Made with PVC and ABS and has articulation in the neck. T-shirt and pants are made from fabric. Designed by Sof'boy comic creator, Archer Prewitt. Comes in beautifully designed large box packaging. Sculpted by Japanese master sculptor, Tomohiro Yasui.

A must have for all Bad Brains and punk rock fans. For more images and information, pre-order at this location.