BAD PENNY Feat. QUEENSRŸCHE, BLUE ÖYSTER CULT, Ex-JOURNEY Members To Release Debut Single "Voices In My Head"

A project of guitarist/songwriter Mike Holtzman, Bad Penny is a hard-rock supergroup featuring an all-star lineup of musicians including former Journey lead singer Steve Augeri, Queensrÿche lead singer Todd La Torre, former Queen + Paul Rodgers bassist Danny Miranda, Blue Öyster Cult drummer Jules Radino, and producer & multi-instrumentalist Brian Unger.

Join the band for a WBAB/Facebook Live Event on August 24 at 8 PM and be among the first to hear “Voices in My Head”. An event page can be found here.