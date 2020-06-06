BAD TOUCH Release New Track "See You Again"

New Wave of Classic Rock favorites Bad Touch have released a new track "See You Again" taken their upcoming studio album Kiss The Sky. The song is available to stream via Spotify, Apple Music and available for download from all major digital services or via Fanlink.

The band’s new studio album Kiss The Sky will be released by Marshall Records on June 19th on CD, white vinyl and digital download and is available for pre-order at this location.

Bad Touch’s highly anticipated fourth studio album Kiss The Sky was recorded, produced and mixed by Nick Brine at the legendary Rockfield Studios in Monmouth, Wales. The album was mastered by Pete Maher.

“We’re so excited about this recording,” says lead singer Stevie Westwood. “Just to record our songs in such a legendary place as Rockfield was a real buzz. I know it’s a cliché but, in our humble opinion, this is our most exciting recording to date, and we can’t wait to get it out there in front of a crowd.”

Kiss The Sky is a no-nonsense rock and roll album at heart. For their fourth album, Bad Touch have stripped everything right back and looked at what the essence of what makes a great album and at the core, great songs. They've stuck to what they do best, which is writing catchy, feel good rock music.

The songs were initially written in their practice studio "The Cabin" in Norfolk where the band feels most comfortable and can focus on the songs without outside world interference. The band have really nailed their sound on this album. When you turn it on you will instantly know it's Bad Touch.

The production side of the album is about capturing the performance within the band themselves and capturing the "moment" and energy the band produce during their live shows. More plugging straight in, turning everything to 10 and going for it.

Tracklisting:

"Come A Little Closer"

"I Get High"

"Let Go"

"Strut"

"I’ve Got The Music In Me"

"Can You Save Me"

"Kiss The Sky"

"See You Again"

"Before I Die"

"Read All About It"

"Too Much Of A Good Thing"

"Sun And The Moon"

"Something About Your Kiss" (CD bonus track)

"Strut":

(Photo - Joby Sessions)