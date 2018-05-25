BAD WOLVES Release Acoustic Version Of "Zombie" Single; Music Video Streaming

Bad Wolves have released an acoustic version of their cover of The Cranberries' "Zombie", featured on their debut album Disobey (Eleven Seven Music). A video for the new version can be seen below.

Says the band: "After several live acoustic radio and television performances across the globe, we got repeated fan requests for an acoustic studio recording of 'Zombie'. So we went in and re-recorded acoustic versions of three songs from our debut Disobey. We hope you all enjoy."

With the release of the debut album Disobey on May 11th, Bad Wolves have cemented their spot at the forefront of rock - as the genre's Number 1 breakout artist of the year.



According to Soundscan, Disobey sold close to 20,000 units in the first week and has achieved the #22 on the Billboard Top 200, #2 spot the Hard Rock Chart, #4 on Rock, and #8 on the Top Current Albums Chart. The band also has reclaimed the #1 spot on the Billboard Emerging Artist Chart, first topping the chart in March.



The band rose to acclaim with their cover of The Cranberries' intergenerational hit "Zombie" earlier this year and the track maintains its status as the #1 Rock Song of 2018 having now gone Platinum in Canada, and Gold in the US, and Australia.



The single enters its third week at #1 on the U.S. Active Rock radio chart having already topped charts worldwide - including the iTunes overall and rock charts, Billboard's Mainstream Rock Songs chart, Spotify’s Global Viral 50 chart, and the #1 spot on the Billboard Emerging Artists chart. The official music video has garnered over 100 million views. Bad Wolves plan to donate all of their proceeds to the song to Dolores O'Riordan's four children.

In addition to "Zombie", Disobey boasts the crushingly catchy "Learn To Live," fan favorites "No Masters" and "Shapeshifter," and the soaring ballad "Remember When." The latter is inspired by singer Tommy Vext's twin brother, who is currently serving time for his attempt to murder Vext. Following the murder attempt, Vext began a career as a sober coach to help others break free of the cycle of addiction and violence.



The group will spend much of the foreseeable future on the road. Bad Wolves will soon embark on a co-headline run with labelmates From Ashes to New and Diamante. Diamante is also featured on the non-album version of Bad Wolves' "Hear Me Now." The tour begins on June 6th. Starting mid-July, Bad Wolves will join Five Finger Death Punch, along with Breaking Benjamin and Nothing More, and remain on the road through September. For tickets, VIP experiences, and more info, visit this location.



Bad Wolves is drummer John Boecklin (ex-Devildriver) and aforementioned vocalist Vext (Divine Heresy, Snot), as well as guitarists Doc Coyle (ex-God Forbid), Chris Cain (Bury Your Dead), and bassist Kyle Konkiel (ex-In This Moment).