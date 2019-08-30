BAEST Release "Vitriol Lament" Single And Music Video; Danish In-Store (Tor)tour Announced

On September 13, Denmark’s death metal powerhouse, Baest, will release their second studio album, Venenum, via Century Media Records. Now, the band presents the new single and video, "Vitriol Lament".

Says the band: “Winds of malice and hate, a vortex of cries and anger. ‘Vitriol Lament’ is the opening track of Venenum, and the final single before its release. ‘Vitriol Lament’ marks the descent into Baest's second album, released 13th of September through Century Media Records.”

The video for "Vitriol Lament" was filmed, directed, and edited by Søren Kahr during the band's visit to G! Festival on the Faroe Islands.

Furthermore, Baest have announced a series of in-store events, called (Tor)tour. “We will embark on a record store (Tor)tour on September 12th - 14th throughout Denmark, where we’ll let hell loose in the raw and intimate settings of the local vinyl-shops in Denmark.”

Find the band's tour itinerary here.

Physical and digital pre-sales for Venenum are underway, the album will be released as limited edition CD digipak, digital album and apart from black LP+CD as various strictly limited coloured editions:

- 100x Light blue vinyl & 200x Petrol green (cmdistro.de)

- 700x Clear-red splatter vinyl “Danish edition” (store.baestband.com)

More pre-order options available here.

Tracklisting:

“Vitriol Lament"

“Gula"

“Nihil"

“Venenum"

“Styx"

“Heresy"

“As Above So Below"

“Sodomize"

“Empty Throne"

"As Above So Below" video:

“Gula” video:

Baest are:

Simon Olsen - vocals

Svend Karlsson - guitar

Lasse Revsbech - guitar

Mattias Melchiorsen - bass

Sebastian Abildsten - drums

(Photo - Nikolaj Bransholm)