BALD MAN Releases "2020 Vision" Feat. BON JOVI Guitarist PHIL X, Drum Legend BRIAN TICHY; Video

Emerging rock artist Bald Man today released the music video for his latest track, “2020 Vision". Playing alongside Bald Man, the music video features lead guitarist Phil X (Bon Jovi), bassist Dan Spree (Phil X And The Drills), drummer Brian Tichy (Ozzy Osbourne, Whitesnake), and keyboardist and musical director Steve Ferlazzo (Avril Lavigne, Nuno Bettencourt, R.S.O). Check out the music video below.

“2020 Vision” comes as Bald Man travels across the country on his Hellbilly Hollow-ween North American Tour, a COVID-19 safe live concert and movie premiere experience. Featuring hard rock and heavy metal radio personality Eddie Trunk (select show dates), the run kicked off in Frenchtown, NJ on Friday, October 16, and includes 15 show dates.

“Nothing goes better with Halloween than serving up a new horror film with a side of in-your-face rock ‘n roll,” said Bald Man. “These projects have been years in the making and I can’t wait to hit the road and share Music for the Rest of Us and Hellbilly Hollow with fans across the country. It’s showtime.”

“It has been an honor recording with Bald Man. I’ve been having a blast, too, as I really get to stretch my legs as a guitar player,” said Bald Man lead guitarist, Phil X. “It would've been awesome to do this tour with all my bros, too, but with Bon Jovi, The Drills and other projects on my plate, it was hard to connect the dots. There is HUGE talent in the current lineup, and this is exactly what people need right now, especially after being stuck at home for the last seven months. In the end, I believe it’s ‘music’ that will bring us all back together and get us through this."

In support of Music For The Rest Of Us, Bald Man’s recently released 10-track debut studio album of original material, Hellbilly Hollow-ween North American Tour features a premiere screening of Bald Man’s new horror film, Hellbilly Hollow, which features six tracks from Music For The Rest Of Us on the film’s soundtrack, and a live concert performance of the entire album. To keep fans safe during the tour, shows will be limited to 25% occupancy, and include temperature checks, face coverings, and hand sanitizer stations for all guests. Check out Music For The Rest Of Us here.

A significant portion of proceeds from the Hellbilly Hollow-ween North American Tour will be donated by Bald Man’s L Foundation charity to St. Jude Children’s Hospital.

Dates:

October

22 - Middletown, OH - Land of Illusion

23 - Middletown, OH - Land of Illusion

24 - Middletown, OH - Land of Illusion

28 - Middletown, OH - Land of Illusion

29 - Middletown, OH - Land of Illusion

30 - Middletown, OH - Land of Illusion *

31 - Middletown, OH - Land of Illusion *

November

4 - Denver, CO - The Venue

5 - Salt Lake City, UT - Liquid Joe’s

6 - Las Vegas, NV - Backstage Bar / Freemont Street Country Club *

7 - Anaheim, CA - Decades

* date features Eddie Trunk