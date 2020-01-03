BANG YOUR HEAD!!! – 2020 Preview: Say You Want A Revolution!

By Mark Gromen:

As the venerable German event celebrates 25 years, it continues to undergo an evolving makeover. Long the bastion of traditional metal, with an occasional nod to thrash and death, the changing landscape (due to skyrocketing finances and dwindling headline caliber acts) has forced Horst Franz's brainchild to reinvent itself. Last year was sort of the make-or-break transition and from the looks of the exciting line-up announced thus far, any concerns for 2020 are long in the rearview mirror. While still promoting the sounds that started it all, BYH scours the Earth for bands, new and old, to share the same outdoor Balingen stage. Once again, the show will encompass three days, July 16 to 18, with a separate admission club/warm-up show the prior Wednesday night. In creating a new vision, Franz has unwittingly formed a hybrid, akin to the boutique fests that dot the Deutsche concert landscape (catering to venerable old-timers/record collectors) as well as providing a level playing field for thrilling up and comers/the next generation, who might otherwise play to near empty clubs (on their own tour). It's a win-win, for fans and musicians alike! Take the case of Night Demon. A few years back, although highly touted, they were the first band of the day. After a subsequent performance (and loftier status in the running order), the Ventura trio return, now listed above genre icons like Praying Mantis, Heathen or Onslaught. A date at Bang Your Head can truly go a long way in launching a career.

The metal world was happy to learn that a headlining Saxon would once again grace BYH with their presence. Not only because the Brits are celebrating 40 years and seemingly made the trip to southern Germany every other year, prior to 2010, but the announced date confirms legendary frontman Biff Byford has recovered from heart surgery. The Eagle will fly again! Who doesn't like Saxon? Have never seen them deliver a bad show. Having a personally uninterrupted, two decade streak of faithful attendance, I'm most interested in smaller acts, those that might never get to North America (regardless of their level of success, overseas). That would include Atlantean Kodex, as well as the fun-loving, beer-obsessed Tankard (long established member of the German Big 4 of thrash), a virtual no-show on North American shores, musically kaleidoscope changelings Kissin' Dynamite, Viking metal originators Unleashed and reunited US ‘80s metallers Fifth Angel. At the same time, locals are thrilled to hear music from artists who tour Europe less frequently, like original KISS guitarist Ace Frehley, Japan's Anthem, Leatherwolf and the all-female troupe, The Iron Maidens. Good music knows no boundaries, nor time limits.

If a particular performer is not your cup of tea, gives one the opportunity to fill their drinking vessel with something else (just make sure to buy the food/drink "bons"/coupons beforehand), scout the grounds for a bite to eat, check out the band merch, check out the metal market or any of the other vendors lining the perimeter. Shows like this, you can potentially see many of the bands you've never seen, experience all the past/upcoming tours (at one price) and lifelong favorites, in one weekend. Makes the trip worthwhile. The fact it is one of the easiest locales to navigate, even for any foreign soil neophyte, all the better.

The music, beer and camaraderie is just one aspect of the BYH weekend. The other is immersion in small town German culture. Whether driving, or taking the train, staying in one of the nearby hotels/guest houses, or camping on the grounds, there's no getting away from a trip through quaint Balingen (a 60 minute train ride from Stuttgart). Unlike most European festivals, situated in the middle of nowhere, this one is basically within city limits, housed on the paved (no mud!) meeting grounds and adjoining hall. Everyone takes advantage of the local amenities (a novelty, even for the most experienced festival goers): supermarket, shopping district (bars, bakeries, clothing, restaurants/cafe, drug store/toiletry needs, etc.). There's even a public pool, if it gets too hot! The cobble stone paved town square is festoon with old churches (one dating back to 1443), whose bells still ring every fifteen minutes (and chime one tone for each hour, on the hour), providing another step back into history.