July 15, 2020, an hour ago

BangerTV’s Shredders Of Metal Returns For A Third Season; Trailer Streaming

BangerTV’s Shredders Of Metal, The first talent competition show dedicated to heavy metal music returns for season 3. 

This season, it’s a new competition with new guest judges. 

Eight drummers will enter an elimination bracket tournament where they will showcase their skills for a panel of three judges: Chris Adler (Firstborne, Lamb of God, Megadeth), Oli Beaudoin (Kataklysm, Ex Deo) and Sam Dunn (Banger Films Co-Founder) for the chance to win a prize package from Pearl Drums and be crowned Season 3 Champion.



