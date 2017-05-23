BANGTOWER Releases New Album Featuring Appearances By Members Of QUIET RIOT, JOHN 5, OHM, And More

Declassified Records has announced the newest album from progressive fusion legends BangTower entitled With N With Out is now also available in retail stores in Japan serviced by Marquee Distribution. The 13 track sophomore album, originally released late December, marks the first full-length CD since the internationally acclaimed 2010 debut release, Casting Shadows.



Returning to the project are fretless bass guitar legend Percy Jones of Brand X, Grammy winner Neil Citron, L.A. Drum Guru Walter Garces, and musician/producer Jon Pomplin. In addition, the album also features several guest artists including drummers Frankie Banali of Quiet Riot and Rodger Carter of John 5 as well as fretless bassist Robertino “Pag” Pagliari of Ohm” Joan Fraley of The Rave, Chris Colovus, Josh Greenbaum and Justin Stone.



BangTower was designed from the beginning to explore new musical landscapes by bringing together artists from different musical specialties, disciplines and physical locations to create something exciting and exceptional. When numerous unavoidable and unexpected scheduling issues arose with the core members after production of the new record had started, the concept was expanded to include several other friends of the band as guest musicians to complete the record. The result turned out even better than anticipated and remained true to the BangTower ideal.



By combining digital technology and traditional studio recording techniques, musicians from New York, Chicago, Los Angeles and Hawaii were able to collaborate, write and record intricate, soulful music with a distinctive and fresh personality that is can be enjoyed numerous times. Compositions that challenged each player's imagination and style by pushing the edge of their musical “comfort zone”, while remaining familiar and accessible to both the musician and non-musician fan alike. Although each piece of music is an exceptional stand-alone masterpiece, each track remains an integral part of the over-all context and feel of the album, and the BangTower project as a whole.

Tracklisting:

“Hello I’m Here”

“PCH”

“Chipotle”

“Soul To Sole”

“Roger, Wilco N Out”

“Uncle Floyd”

“Kitty’s Real Groove”

“My Fathers Smile”

“McGown’s Pass”

“This Is My Town”

“6/8 Primate”

“Good Bye N Good Nite”

“Hair Of The Dog” (Digital bonus track)

“I’ll Be Home For Christmas” (CD bonus track)

The new limited edition CD of record With N With Out also contains a “bonus holiday track”. A new interpretation and arrangement of the winter classic “I'll Be Home For Christmas” featuring Percy, Walter and Neil, originally recorded in 2013.

Special “limited edition” autographed CD bundles and merchandise are also available from the official BangTower store located at Bandcamp.