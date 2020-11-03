BARON WOLMAN - Legendary Rolling Stone Staff Photographer Dead At 83; Shot Iconic Images Of JIMI HENDRIX, JANIS JOPLIN, FRANK ZAPPA And More

Rolling Stone is reporting that photographer Baron Wolman, who took some of the earliest and most iconic images of rock & rollers during his stint as Rolling Stone’s first staff photographer, died last night (November 2) at age 83. Wolman had recently been diagnosed with ALS, the nervous-system disease also known as Lou Gehrig’s disease.

“Sad to say I’m now in the final sprint to the end,” Wolman wrote on Facebook on October 4. “I go forward with a huge amount of gratitude for the many blessings bestowed upon me (family, friends, travels and more), with no regrets and appreciation for how my photographs - my life’s work - have been received.”

During his three years at Rolling Stone, between 1967 and 1970, Wolman caught the rise of rock & roll as few had during the time: an open-mouthed Jimi Hendrix attacking his guitar at the Fillmore West (a “money shot,” Wolman called it), Janis Joplin relaxing at home with her cat, Smokey Robinson adjusting the do-rag he wore before shows to keep his hair in place, Grace Slick ironically wearing a Girl Scout uniform, Frank Zappa sitting atop a tractor at a construction site, and Jerry Garcia flashing his missing, chopped-off finger for the first time publicly.

“Everybody was approachable and appreciative in those days,” Wolman told Rolling Stone in 2011. “It was never difficult. We’d sit around and talk and I’d take pictures. There were a lot of changes going on, and people would show it in the way they put themselves together - long hair, granny glasses. For a photographer, it was a fucking gold mine.”

Read more at RollingStone.com.