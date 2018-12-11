BARONESS Plot North American Co-Headlining Tour With DEAFHEAVEN, Support From ZEAL & ARDOR
December 11, 2018, 34 minutes ago
Baroness join Deafheaven for a North American co-headlining tour this spring, marking the Grammy-nominated band’s first continent-wide trek in nearly three years. The news of the outing, which goes on sale this Friday at 10 AM, local time, arrives as Baroness work on their eagerly-awaited fifth album.
Tour dates with Deafheaven and openers Zeal & Ardor:
March
8 - Houston, TX - White Oak Music Hall
9 - Austin, TX - Emo’s
10 - Dallas, TX - Canton Hall
12 - Phoenix, AZ - The Van Buren
13 - Los Angeles, CA - The Wiltern
14 - Anaheim, CA - House of Blues
16 - Berkeley, CA - The UC Theatre
18 - Portland, OR - Roseland Theater
19 - Seattle, WA - The Showbox
20 - Vancouver, BC - Vogue Theatre
22 - Edmonton, AB - Union Hall
23 - Calgary, AB - The Palace Theatre
24 - Spokane, WA - Knitting Factory
26 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Complex
27 - Denver, CO - The Ogden Theater
29 - Minneapolis, MN - Skyway Theatre
30 - Madison, WI - The Sylvee
31 - Chicago, IL - Riviera Theatre
April
2 - Toronto, ON - Danforth Music Hall
3 - Montreal, QC - Corona Theatre
5 - Sayreville, NJ - Starland Ballroom
6 - Worcester, MA - The Palladium
7 - Albany, NY - Upstate Concert Hall
9 - Cleveland, OH - Agora Theater
10 - Silver Spring, MD - The Fillmore
12 - New York, NY - Terminal 5
(Photo - Ross Halfin)