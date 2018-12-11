BARONESS Plot North American Co-Headlining Tour With DEAFHEAVEN, Support From ZEAL & ARDOR

Baroness join Deafheaven for a North American co-headlining tour this spring, marking the Grammy-nominated band’s first continent-wide trek in nearly three years. The news of the outing, which goes on sale this Friday at 10 AM, local time, arrives as Baroness work on their eagerly-awaited fifth album.

Tour dates with Deafheaven and openers Zeal & Ardor:

March

8 - Houston, TX - White Oak Music Hall

9 - Austin, TX - Emo’s

10 - Dallas, TX - Canton Hall

12 - Phoenix, AZ - The Van Buren

13 - Los Angeles, CA - The Wiltern

14 - Anaheim, CA - House of Blues

16 - Berkeley, CA - The UC Theatre

18 - Portland, OR - Roseland Theater

19 - Seattle, WA - The Showbox

20 - Vancouver, BC - Vogue Theatre

22 - Edmonton, AB - Union Hall

23 - Calgary, AB - The Palace Theatre

24 - Spokane, WA - Knitting Factory

26 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Complex

27 - Denver, CO - The Ogden Theater

29 - Minneapolis, MN - Skyway Theatre

30 - Madison, WI - The Sylvee

31 - Chicago, IL - Riviera Theatre

April

2 - Toronto, ON - Danforth Music Hall

3 - Montreal, QC - Corona Theatre

5 - Sayreville, NJ - Starland Ballroom

6 - Worcester, MA - The Palladium

7 - Albany, NY - Upstate Concert Hall

9 - Cleveland, OH - Agora Theater

10 - Silver Spring, MD - The Fillmore

12 - New York, NY - Terminal 5

