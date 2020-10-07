BARONESS To Release Live At Maida Vale BBC – Vol. II For Record Store Day

Baroness will release Live at Maida Vale BBC – Vol. II, a limited edition vinyl release featuring four tracks from the band’s Fall 2019 session at the famed London studio, as part of this year’s Record Store Day Black Friday event (November 27, Abraxan Hymns).

The EP was recorded during the band’s European tour in support of Gold & Grey, with Baroness joining BBC Radio 1 Rock Show host Daniel P. Carter and producer Simon Askew at Maida Vale Studios on Sept. 27. Live at Maida Vale BBC – Vol II features black splatter vinyl with an etched b-side, custom artwork created by Baroness’ John Baizley and will retail for $23.98.

Baroness released Live at Maida Valle – BBC in 2013, following the band’s Yellow & Green tour.

Tracklisting:

“Throw Me An Anchor”

“Borderlines”

“I’m Already Gone”

“Tourniquet/Can Obscura”