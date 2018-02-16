BARREN EARTH Debut "Withdrawal" Lyric Video

Finnish progressive death metal supergroup, Barren Earth, have released the brand new single “Withdrawal”, taken off their upcoming album, A Complex Of Cages, which will be released on March 30th via Century Media Records. Watch the lyric video for “Withdrawal” below.

Vocalist Jón Aldará comments, "'Withdrawal' moves Barren Earth into previously unexplored territory, making it an unorthodox album closer, but one that makes complete sense to us. It is the song that inspired the album title, and it's theme of social anxiety is the glue which binds the songs together, lyrically."

Drummer Marko Tarvonen adds, "Barren Earth was always heavily categorised as death metal or prog for mixing those two influences. With 'Withdrawal' we wanted to do something that is neither. Instead this song is a slowly growing rock ballad where the instrumentation has been kept minimal giving most room for Jón's voice. It's the ballad that Scorpions or King Crimson never did!"

“Withdrawal” is available as a digital single on all download and streaming platforms and as an Instant Grat Track on iTunes and Amazon. Preorders for all physical formats of A Complex Of Cages are also available as of now. Use this link to direct you to selected download and streaming platforms or to pre-order a physical copy of the album.

Tracklisting:

“The Living Fortress”

“The Ruby”

“Further Down”

“Zeal”

“Scatterprey”

“Solitude Pith”

“Dysphoria”

“Spire”

“Withdrawal”



“Further Down”:

Barren Earth lineup:

Marko Tarvonen - Drums

Olli-Pekka Laine - Bass

Antti Myllynen - Keyboards

Jón Aldará - Vocals

Sami Yli-Sirniö - Lead guitars

Janne Perttilä - Rhythm guitars