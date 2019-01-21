BashFest 2019 Plans Biggest All-Star Lineup In NAMM History; Includes Members Of ANTHRAX, DIO, WHITESNAKE, DEAD DAISIES, OVERKILL, MACHINE HEAD, STRYPER, GUNS N' ROSES, TESLA, SCORPIONS And More

With a line up of almost 100 artists, BashFest 2019 can literally be billed as the biggest show in NAMM history. Comprised of two nights both with two hit shows, two of which are bands known to use two guitarists or a double neck guitar has this year’s BashFest fondly known as the “Double-Double”.

If You Want Bon, You Got It!​, ​Black Mongoose​, Randy Rhoads Remembered and ​Bonzo Bash jams four rockin’ hit shows into two jam-packed incredible nights, an established NAMM-time always sold-out festival known as BashFest ​to be held at The Yost Theater (307 N. Spurgeon St.) in Santa Ana, California.

Partial artist list:

Carmine Appice ​(Drum Legend)

Rudo Sarzo ​(Bass Legend)

Vinny Appice ​(Last In Line, DIO, Heaven & Hell, Black Sabbath)

Doug Aldrich ​(Dead Daisies, Whitesnake, DIO, Burning Rain)

Kenny Aronoff ​(John Fogerty, Legend)

Michael Angelo Batio ​(Nitro)

Frank Bello ​(Anthrax)

Charlie Benante ​(Anthrax)

Gregg Bissonette ​(Ringo Starr & His All-Star Band, David Lee Roth)

Jason Bittner ​(Overkill, Shadows Fall)

Michael Bluestein ​(Foreigner)

Christian Brady ​(Hellyeah)

Breaking the Law ​(Opening Band)

Jimmy Burkard ​(Kelle Rhoads, West Bound)

Chaos Mantra ​(Opening Band)

Scot Coogan ​(Lynch Mob / Ace Frehley)

Robbie Crane ​(Black Star Riders)

Jimmy D’Anda ​(Lies, Deceit & Treachery, Lynch Mob)

Kathy Rhoads D’Argenzio ​(Randy’s sister)

Thomas Delannet ​(The Jack - French AC/DC Tribute Band)

Phil Demmel ​(Machine Head)

Francesco DiCosmo ​(Thin Lizzy, Montrose)

Eric Dover ​(Alice Cooper, Slash’s Snakepit)

Mike Duda ​(W.A.S.P.)

Frank Ferrer ​(Guns N’ Roses, Mule Kick)

Gregg Fox ​(Renaissance Rock Orchestra)

Oz Fox ​(Stryper)

Andrew Freeman ​(Last In Line, Offspring, Lynch Mob)

Chuck Garric ​(Alice Cooper, Beasto Blanco)

Mel Gaynor ​(Simple Minds)

Frank Hannon ​(Tesla)

Bill Hudson ​(NorthTale, Trans-Siberian Orchestra, I Am Morbid)

Damon Johnson ​(Thin Lizzy, Brother Cane)

David Keith ​(Ritchie Blackmore’s Rainbow

James Kottak ​(Scorpions, Kingdom Come, A New Revenge)

Mandy Lion ​(WWIII, Wicked Alliance)

Made-N-America ​(Opening Band)

Marzi Montazeri ​(Exhorder, Heavy As Texas, former Phil Anselmo & The Illegals)

Dave "Chili" Moreno ​(Puddle of Mudd)

Daxx Nielson ​(Cheap Trick)

Mike Orlando ​(Sonic Stomp, Adrenaline Mob)

Stephen Perkins ​(Jane’s Addiction, Infectious Grooves, Porno For Pyros)

Monte Pittman ​(Madonna, Metal Blade Solo Artist)

Gregg Potter ​(Buddy Rich Band)

Rich Redmond ​(Jason Aldean)

Dizzy Reed ​(Guns N’ Roses)

Scott Reeder ​(Fu Manchu)

Kelle Rhoads ​(Randy’s brother)

Tim Roberts ​(If You Want Bon Contest Winner)

Rowan Robertson ​(DIO, DC4, Raiding the Rock Vault)

Janet Robin ​(Student of Rhoads, Lindsey Buckingham)

Van Romaine ​(Steve Morse Band)

Shaufrau ​(Opening Band)

Dyna Shirasaki ​(ThundHer Struck, Hammer of the Broads)

Six Gun Sal ​(Opening Band)

Phil Soussan ​(Last In Line, Ozzy Osbourne, Billy Idol)

Tita "G'lan" Stallings ​(Kelle Rhoads Band)

Joe Sutton ​(Host)

Ron “Bumblefoot” Thal ​(Sons of Apollo, former Guns N’ Roses)

Brian Tichy ​(Founder & Co-creator)

Neil Turbin ​(DeathRiders, Bleed The Hunger, Anthrax)

Bruce Watson ​(Foreigner)

Chas West ​(West Bound, Bonham)

Roy Z ​(Halford, Bruce Dickinson, Tribe of Gypsies)

Stix Zadinia ​(Steel Panther)

August Zadra ​(Dennis DeYoung, Wating For Monday)

+ More to be announced

Night One - Wednesday, January 23rd - marks a Tichy/Sutton Productions first as they stage a salute to the legendary Scotsman turned Australian ​Bon Scott aptly titled “If You Want Bon, You Got It!” followed by all-star jam band Black Mongoose nicknaming the festival’s first night “BonGoose.”

Said show co-founder and creator ​Brian Tichy, “​Bon Scott was one of the best rock frontmen ever! He had a highly distinctive voice that literally sounded like he was exploding from within and peeling paint off the walls with every lyric! He put the power into AC/DC and Bon Scott deserves to have a celebration in his honor! ​When I first heard AC/DC’s live LP, If You Want Blood, You Got It back in the day, I was hooked! I instantly loved Bon Scott’s voice! AC/DC songs are timeless and Bon was an integral part of their ballsy sound and amazing live show! On Jan 23rd, we will celebrate all things Bon Scott to honor his mightiness as best we can! ​We, the house band The Jailbreakers, are so psyched to play this music we grew up on!

And right after we finish, I jump back up on stage with the mighty ​Doug Aldrich and ​Francesco DiCosmo and... the ‘Goose is ready to cook! That being our band Black Mongoose! That’s our name and improv is our game! We take some of our favorite songs and rip through them with love, respect and chaos; pushing each other to new territory on our instruments! Plus we have loads of fun!

I hope to see you all there and start your NAMM weekend with a double whammy of Bon Scott and Black Mongoose! Yeah! BONGOOSE baby!”

Tichy’s partner Joe Sutton stated, "Bon Scott put AC/DC on the map and he deserves this salute for being one of rock's most notable singers. We are excited to present this show.”

Night two - Thursday, January 24th - marks another Tich/Sutton first as they double up on the double up with Randy Rhoads Remembered​ followed by ​Bonzo Bash.

A beloved NAMM-time tradition returns in full force. Two legendary events packed into one amazing all-star night! For the 10th year, Brian Tichy & Joe Sutton will present an unprecedented BashFest with 2 nights' worth of shows in one rockin' evening of music and madness.

Randy Rhoads Remembered will kick off the night of Thursday, January 24th, 2019 at the Yost Theater, minutes from NAMM with a dazzling array of all-star guitar mastery in honor of the late 6 string virtuoso ​Randy Rhoads​. Returning to celebrate the brilliance of his friend and bandmate Randy is bassist extraordinaire ​Rudy Sarzo​, who shared the stage in both Quiet Riot & Ozzy Osbourne. Rounding out The Madmen's rhythm section is show founder Brian Tichy on drums. Randy’s brother ​Kelle Rhoads​ performs and his sister ​Kathy Rhoads D’Argenzio​ shares her stories making this a very touching and personal experience for all involved.

Following RRR is fan favorite Bonzo Bash, created to honor the greatest rock drummer ever, John “Bonzo” Bonham. This is the first of these shows the Tichy / Sutton team produced, with the initial bash taking place September 25th, 2010, on the 30th anniversary of Bonham’s passing. This concept was created by drummer Brian Tichy to celebrate the drummer most consider the greatest in rock n’ roll: John Henry Bonham. They have since taken the show to not only Russia but both US coasts, with BashFest 2019 sure to be the mightiest one yet. The show highlights the industry’s top drummers playing their favorite Led Zeppelin tunes. Each drummer will be accompanied by house band The Moby Dicks. Don't miss this once in a lifetime opportunity to see NAMM's 2 biggest show nights.