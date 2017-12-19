Bassist CHRIS KAEL - "Right Now, FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH Is The Strongest This Band Has Ever Been"; Video

In a new 2-part video interview with FaceCulture, Five Finger Death Punch bassist Chris Kael talks about dealing with singer Ivan Moody’s addiction, seeing KISS' Gene Simmons on TV, the business side of the music industry, joining FFDP six years ago, expectations of being in a rock band, the next album, and much more.

Part 1:

Part 2:

Five Finger Death Punch recently released their greatest hits album, A Decade Of Destruction. The record contains a collection of the band’s biggest tracks to date including US #1 hits “Coming Down”, “Lift Me Up”, “Wash It All Away”, “Battle Born”, and their biggest song to date “Wrong Side Of Heaven”, which has garnered an impressive 182m YouTube views. Pick up the album here.

The compilation includes two new tracks - “Trouble” and “Gone Away”, a rock ballad cover of the 1997 song by The Offspring. These two songs mark the first new music from 5FDP in over two years. Watch the brand new lyric video for “Gone Away” below. Following its recent debut, lead single “Trouble” raced to #1 on the iTunes Metal chart and snagged multiple Top 5 positions on rock charts around the globe. The song has already racked up over 2 million streams in just a few weeks, making it the band’s biggest streaming debut for a lead track. The group have amassed more than 2 billion streams worldwide to date.

Five Finger Death Punch are also celebrating the RIAA platinum certification of their 2011 album American Capitalist, and 2013’s The Wrong Side Of Heaven And The Righteous Side Of Hell, Vol. 1. Their acclaimed album War Is The Answer and colossal single “Bad Company” are already platinum status.

A Decade Of Destruction trackliisting:

“Trouble”

“Gone Away”

“Lift Me Up”

“Wash It All Away”

“Bad Company”

“Under And Over It”

“Wrong Side Of Heaven”

“House Of The Rising Sun”

“I Apologize”

“The Bleeding”

“Jekyll And Hyde”

“Remember Everything”

“Coming Down”

“My Nemesis”

“Battle Born”

“Far From Home”

“Gone Away” lyric video:

“Trouble” lyric video:

Five Finger Death Punch recently announced that they will be releasing their seventh full-length studio album in spring 2018 via Prospect Park Records in North America and Eleven Seven Music internationally. Stay tuned for details.