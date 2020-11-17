Bassist IAN HILL Talks 50 Years With JUDAS PRIEST - "Each Day I Count My Blessings"

Judas Priest are celebrating their 50th anniversary with a new photobook. 50 Heavy Metal Years collates photographs by Ross Halfin, Neil Zlozower, Mark Weiss, Fin Costello, Oliver Halfin and others and is available in four different formats, including a limited edition to raise funds for The Glenn Tipton Parkinson’s Foundation.

Classic Rock caught up with bassist Ian Hill, the sole original member of the band, to discuss their career. Following is an excerpt from the interview.

Classic Rock: You’ve been with Judas Priest as man and boy. You were, what… 18 years old?

Hill: "Seventeen, I think. So many others dropped by the wayside. I don’t think about (the longevity) at all unless somebody mentions it. But I suppose doing the same job for fifty years is an achievement."

Classic Rock: How would you describe the journey?

Hill: "Ultimately, it’s been enormously enjoyable to do a job that I love. Some parts were less fun than others, but from sleeping in the van in the freezing cold at the beginning, until the present, well… each day I count my blessings. It’s been a pleasure to do it with people I consider friends, and not just colleagues."

Classic Rock: As the man there for every step of the way, a book from you about Judas Priest would be fascinating.

Hill: "I’ve thought about that, and maybe mine would concentrate on the early years – up until the release of the first album. The band’s story is now pretty familiar, but a lot of stuff was never told. Some of it is hilarious."

Read the complete interview here.

Judas Priest and Rufus Publications have announced the publication of the first ever official Judas Priest book documenting the bands extensive history over the last 50 years - titled Judas Priest - 50 Heavy Metal Years the book has been put together by David Silver, Ross Halfin and Jayne Andrews. “I've photographed Judas Priest from 1978 until now and of all the bands I’ve worked with they are one of the most enjoyable to me - you have to love the mighty Priest,” Ross Halfin, August 2020

This huge, 648 page coffee table book chronicles the history of the world’s foremost heavy metal band using hundreds of unseen, unpublished photographs from rock’s greatest photographers including Ross Halfin, Neil Zlozower, Mark Weiss, Fin Costello, Oliver Halfin and many more. With a linking text by renowned journalist Mark Blake, the book explores the bands exciting history on stage and off in a unique photo documentary designed to excite fans and devotees of true heavy metal the world over. Current band members have all contributed to the book with written pieces detailing their love and passion for the band, making this an extraordinary artefact for their legions of followers. The book features an exclusive cover by Mark Wilkinson who has worked with the band for many years now. Glenn Tipton comments “We spear-headed the visual image of metal - breathing new life into it and it has been captured forever in the pages of this book.”

Rufus Publications are making four incredible editions of the book available including an edition designed to raise money for The Glenn Tipton Parkinson’s Foundation and a giant 410mm square edition supplied in a beautiful black metal slipcase - the book will ship in early December in time for Christmas.

The Standard Edition: 648 page book 12” square printed on art paper - supplied in a cloth slipcase with red foil

The Deluxe Edition: 500 numbered copies 12” square - bound in black leather with a 3D lenticular to the front - gold foil and an exclusive fold out poster. Each copy is personally signed by Rob Halford, Glenn Tipton, Ian Hill, Richie Faulkner and Scott Travis

The Glenn Tipton Parkinson’s Foundation Charity Edition: 100 numbered copies 12” square - printed on art paper with a special blue cover supplied in a cloth slipcase with blue foil. Each copy is personally signed by Rob Halford, Glenn Tipton, Ian Hill, Richie Faulkner and Scott Travis. All proceeds from this edition will go to The Glenn Tipton Parkinson’s Foundation

The Epic Leather and Metal Edition: 100 numbered copies 16” square - bound in luxurious padded black leather with a 3D lenticular to the front - gold foil and an exclusive fold out poster. The book comes in a die cut black metal slipcase. Each copy is personally signed by Rob Halford, Glenn Tipton, Ian Hill, Richie Faulkner and Scott Travis.

Preorders begin here September 11, 3 PM UK time on a first come, first serve basis.