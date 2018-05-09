Bassist MICHAEL ANTHONY On His Post-VAN HALEN Career - "I Couldn’t Just Sit On My Hands And Do Nothing Because My Last Name Isn’t Van Halen"

Ahead of the upcoming Sammy Hagar & The Circle dates in California - at Agua Caliente Casino Resort Spa in Rancho Mirage on May 17th, and Pala Casino Spa & Resort on May 19th - bassist Michael Anthony spoke to Press-Enterprise about his life in music after Van Halen, that band's short-lived summer tour in 2004, and his relationship with Hagar.

“It started out going well and then it didn’t go too well,” he said of the 2004 tour. “I remember the first show I played, Sammy said, ‘Yeah, I think Dave (David Lee Roth) is going to come out and join us,’ and Dave never came out of his dressing room and he became a recluse and I never really saw him.”

To add to the complications, Eddie Van Halen was dealing with health issues. “Eddie was in bad shape - we did 80 shows and had to pull the plug because it was just too much work,” he said. “And I hated having to wake up the day of the show and think, ‘Which Eddie Van Halen are we going to get today? The Jekyll or the Hyde?’”

Read the full interview at Press-Enterprise.