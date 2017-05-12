Bassist NEIL MURRAY On Difficulties During His Time With BLACK SABBATH - “It’s Quite Had To Get Up On Stage Knowing That People Would Rather Have GEEZER BUTLER Up There”

eonmusic has published their full interview with bass legend Neil Murray, who has performed with Black Sabbath, Whitesnake and Gary Moore. An excerpt was released earlier this week.

Neil joined Black Sabbath soon after the release of their 1989 album, Headless Cross, and toured with the band in support of the release. In the excerpt below, he discusses the difficulties of being in Black Sabbath:

"Certainly, one was aware that Sabbath weren’t nearly as big as they had been before, and you’re always fighting against the journalists and the fans for whom only the original band means anything. It’s quite had to get up on stage knowing that people would rather have [original bass player] Geezer Butler up there, for example."

In late 1994, Neil returned to Black Sabbath for the recording of their Forbidden album, and North American tour in 1995. He discusses the sessions for Forbidden:

“It really didn’t jell. It didn’t work. Ernie C brought his engineer over to England and we laid down the basic backing tracks in a week up in Liverpool. (Drummer) Cozy (Powell) was very unhappy with the sound, and Ernie C didn’t really come up with any interesting or workable ideas, as far as the production went. From that point on, it was sort of out of our hands.But basically, it was a step too far in trying too hard to be up to date, instead of classic."

Read the complete interview at eonmusic.co.uk.