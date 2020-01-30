Bassist TONY FRANKLIN Will Not Be Touring With LYNCH MOB

In 2020, Lynch Mob will be celebrating the 30th anniversary of their Wicked Sensation album, performing the LP live in its entirety. The first dates revealed for the trek were March 20th at Debonair Music Hall in Teaneck, NJ, and March 21st at Stereo Garden in Patchoque, NY.

The promo poster for both shows, one of which can be seen below, listed Lynch Mob's lineup as: guitarist George Lynch, vocalist Oni Logan, bassist Tony Franklin, and drummer Brian Tichy.

Tony Franklin has since come forward refuting that information as false. According to Franklin, "I will not be doing any dates with Lynch Mob in 2020. The announcements were put out prematurely. Sorry for any confusion."

Lynch Mob has not yet commented on this situation, and it's presently unclear who will play bass at these upcoming shows.