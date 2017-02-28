BASTIAN – Featuring Drummer VINNY APPICE Release Back To The Roots Album

The Bastian band/project was formally conceived in 2014 and the following year, an album written and produced by leader Sebastiano Conti was their first release Entitled Among My Giants, it featured American singers Michael Vescera (ex-Malmsteen, Loudness, Animetal Usa, Obsession) and Mark Boals (ex-Malmsteen, Uli Jon Roth, Ring of fire). On drums, the great Vinny Appice (Black Sabbath, Ronnie James Dio, Heaven and Hell), Thomas Lang (Paul Gilbert, Glenn Hughes, Stork), John Macaluso (ex Malmsteen, James LaBrie, TnT, Riot, J.Batten). This was followed by their second album Rock Of Daedalus which was released in March 2016.

After a great deal of touring with all entirely Italian line up, Bastian are now ready to release their brand new album Back To The Roots with the stripped down line-up of Sebastiano Conti on guitar, Vinny Appice on drums, the Swedish singer Apollo Papathanasio and the indestructible Corrado Giardina on bass. The sound is a little bit different than the pure metal sound of their two predecessors containing more hard rock shades with ballads and some bluesy touches without losing sight of the harsh sound that has always characterized his works.

The album was recorded in Italy, Sweden and the United States and was mixed in Germany by the veteran engineer Eroc.

Tracklisting:

“Goodbye To My Room”

“Midsummer Night’s Dream”

“Writing My Rock And Roll”

“The Kite”

“Jasmine & Sebastien”

“Moth Woman”

“Warrior Friend”

“Dreamer”

“Rock Age”

“Little Angel”

“Spirit With The Hatchet”

“Poor Town”

“The Demon Behind Me”

“Jasmine & Sebastien” (featuring Tracey Amos)

Album teaser: