BATTLE BEAST - “Familiar Hell” Music Video Posted
January 13, 2017, an hour ago
Finland’s Battle Beast will release their fourth studio album, Bringer Of Pain, on February 17th via Nuclear Blast Records. Today, the band has launched a music video for “Familiar Hell”, the second single from the album. Check out the clip, once again directed and produced by Markus Nieminen (Oy Routafilmi AB), below.
Bassist Eero Sipilä commented: "'Familiar Hell' is probably our bravest adventure into hard rock territory thus far, displaying yet another side of the Bringer Of Pain album. The unholy alliance of the crunching riff and catchy chorus makes the song an obvious candidate for a single. For the video we did around 12 hours of shooting outside in late December, most of the time wearing nothing but our stage clothes. If that sounds cold or unpleasant to you, that's because it was. Luckily it didn't rain - a lot. For all the pains we suffered to make this video, we definitely hope you will enjoy it!"
Recorded and produced at JKB Studios by keyboardist Janne Björkroth, the 10-track album was also mixed by him alongside Viktor Gullichsen and Mikko Karmila, while mastering was done by Mika Jussila at Finnvox Studios. Additionally, Bringer Of Pain is Battle Beast’s first album recorded with guitarist Joona Björkroth.
The cover artwork was crafted by Jan Yrlund.
Tracklisting:
“Straight To The Heart”
“Bringer Of Pain”
“King For A Day”
“Beyond The Burning Skies”
“Familiar Hell”
“Lost In Wars”
“Bastard Son Of Odin”
“We Will Fight”
“Dancing With The Beast”
“Far From Heaven”
Trailer #1:
“King For A Day” video:
Announcement video:
North American tour dates with Sabaton, Leaves’ Eyes:
April
20 - Philadelphia, PA - The Trocadero
21 - New York City, NY - Playstation Theater
23 - Clifton Park, NY - Upstate Concert Hall
25 - Montreal, QE - Club Soda
26 - Quebec City, QE - Imperial de Quebec
27 - Toronto, ON - Opera House
28 - Cleveland, OH - The Agora Ballroom
30 - Louisville, KY - Diamond Pub and Billiards
May
1 - Chicago, IL - Concord Music Hall
2 - Minneapolis, MN - The Cabooze
3 - Winnipeg, MB - Park Theater
5 - Edmonton, AB - Union Hall
6 - Calgary, AB - The Palace
7 - Vancouver, BC - Rickshaw Theater
8 - Seattle, WA - El Corazon
10 - San Francisco, CA - Regency Ballroom
11 - Anaheim, CA - The Groove
12 - Tempe, AZ - Marquee Theater
14 - Englewood, CO - Gothic Theater
16 - Dallas, TX - Trees
17 - San Antonio, TX - Alamo Music Hall
18 - Houston, TX - Scout Bar
20 - Tampa, FL - Orpheum
21 - Charlotte, NC - The Underground
22 - Silver Springs, MD - The Fillmore