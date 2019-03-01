BATTLE BEAST - Official Video For New Single "Eden" Released

Finnish heavy metal sextet Battle Beast will release their fifth studio album, No More Hollywood Endings, on March 22nd through Nuclear Blast Records. Today the band is unleashing another taster off their forthcoming offering in the form of "Eden". Watch the accompanying music video for the second single, which was once again directed by Markus Nieminen and produced by Oy Routafilmi AB & Tuotantoyhtiö Legenda, below.

Guitarist Joona Björkroth states: "'Eden' was born about one year ago when I was going through an extremely bad period in my personal life. I wrote the song as a remembrance to myself that whatever life throws at you, there's light in the end. Many bad things people have in their lives are creations of their own mind and can be mended by letting go. The song is a sincere 'f*** you!' to fear, pain... whatever it is that is holding you down!"

Battle Beast have launched a behind-the scenes-trailer about the album recording process for No More Hollywood Endings. Watch below:

The eleven featured songs on No More Hollywood Endings were recorded by keyboardist Janne Björkroth, Viktor Gullichsen and guitarist Joona Björkroth at JKB Studio; the record was also produced and mixed by Janne. Last but no least, the cover artwork was created by Jan Yrlund (Korpiklaani, Manowar), who already took care of the Bringer Of Pain design.

Janne stated about the forthcoming record, "The heavy songs are heavier, pop-delights brighter, rock vibes stronger, and sounds richer than before. The emotional scale is wider, and everything is bigger. Stay tuned for 2019!"

Pre-order the new album here.

Tracklisting:

"Unbroken"

"No More Hollywood Endings"

"Eden"

"Unfairy Tales"

"Endless Summer"

"The Hero"

"Piece Of Me"

"I Wish"

"Raise Your Fists"

"The Golden Horde"

"World On Fire"

"Bent And Broken"

"My Last Dream"

"No More Hollywood Endings" video:

(Photo - Jarmo Katila)