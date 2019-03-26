BATTLE BEAST Premiers "The Golden Horde" Lyric Video

Finnish heavy metal sextet, Battle Beast, have released a lyric video for "The Golden Horde", featured on their new studio album, No More Hollywood Endings, out now via Nuclear Blast Records.

Order the new album here.

Tracklisting:

"Unbroken"

"No More Hollywood Endings"

"Eden"

"Unfairy Tales"

"Endless Summer"

"The Hero"

"Piece Of Me"

"I Wish"

"Raise Your Fists"

"The Golden Horde"

"World On Fire"

"Bent And Broken"

"My Last Dream"

"Endless Summer" video:

"Eden" video:

"No More Hollywood Endings" video:

(Photo - Tim Tronckoe)