BATTLE BEAST Release 2019 Festival Season After Movie
August 27, 2019, 40 minutes ago
Finnish heavy metal sextet, Battle Beast, have wrapped up their 2019 festival season, and have released this "after movie":
Battle Beast have confirmed a second round of tour dates for Europe and the UK in support of their new album, No More Hollywood Endings. The new schedule is below.
November
15 - Karlstad, Sweden - Nöjesfabriken
16 - Malmö, Sweden - Kulturbolaget
17 - Kiel, Germany - Orange Club
19 - Aschaffenburg, Germany - Colos-Saal
21 - Braunschweig, Germany - Westand
22 - Bremen, Germany - Aladin Music Hall
23 - Herford, Germany - X
24 - Eindhoven, Netherlands - Dynamo
25 - Birmingham, UK - O2 Academy 2
27 - Dublin, Ireland - Button Factory
28 - Manchester, UK - Club Academy
29 - Glasgow, Scotland - Slay
30 - London, UK - ULU Live
December
1 - Kortrijk, Belgium - De Kreun
3 - Wörgl, Austria - Komma
4 - Ravensburg, Germany - OberschwabenKlub
6 - Geiselwind, Germany - Christmas Bash
7- Oberhausen, Germany - Ruhrpott Metal Meeting
8 - Augsburg, Germany - Kantine
11 - Salzburg, Austria - Rockhouse
12 - Lausanne, Switzerland - Les Docks
13 - Zurich, Switzerland - Dynamo
14 - Karlsruhe - Knock Out Festival
Battle Beast's new album, No More Hollywood Endings, is out now via Nuclear Blast Records. Order it here.
Tracklisting:
"Unbroken"
"No More Hollywood Endings"
"Eden"
"Unfairy Tales"
"Endless Summer"
"The Hero"
"Piece Of Me"
"I Wish"
"Raise Your Fists"
"The Golden Horde"
"World On Fire"
"Bent And Broken"
"My Last Dream"
"The Golden Horde" lyric video:
"Endless Summer" video:
"Eden" video:
"No More Hollywood Endings" video: