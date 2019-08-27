BATTLE BEAST Release 2019 Festival Season After Movie

August 27, 2019, 40 minutes ago

news heavy metal battle beast

BATTLE BEAST Release 2019 Festival Season After Movie

Finnish heavy metal sextet, Battle Beast, have wrapped up their 2019 festival season, and have released this "after movie":

Battle Beast have confirmed a second round of tour dates for Europe and the UK in support of their new album, No More Hollywood Endings. The new schedule is below.

November
15 - Karlstad, Sweden - Nöjesfabriken
16 - Malmö, Sweden - Kulturbolaget
17 - Kiel, Germany - Orange Club
19 - Aschaffenburg, Germany - Colos-Saal
21 - Braunschweig, Germany - Westand
22 - Bremen, Germany - Aladin Music Hall
23 - Herford, Germany - X
24 - Eindhoven, Netherlands - Dynamo
25 - Birmingham, UK - O2 Academy 2
27 - Dublin, Ireland - Button Factory
28 - Manchester, UK - Club Academy
29 - Glasgow, Scotland - Slay
30 - London, UK - ULU Live

December
1 - Kortrijk, Belgium - De Kreun
3 - Wörgl, Austria - Komma
4 - Ravensburg, Germany - OberschwabenKlub
6 - Geiselwind, Germany - Christmas Bash
7- Oberhausen, Germany - Ruhrpott Metal Meeting
8 - Augsburg, Germany - Kantine
11 - Salzburg, Austria - Rockhouse
12 - Lausanne, Switzerland - Les Docks
13 - Zurich, Switzerland - Dynamo
14 - Karlsruhe - Knock Out Festival

Battle Beast's new album, No More Hollywood Endings, is out now via Nuclear Blast Records. Order it here.

Tracklisting:

"Unbroken"
"No More Hollywood Endings"
"Eden"
"Unfairy Tales"
"Endless Summer"
"The Hero"
"Piece Of Me"
"I Wish"
"Raise Your Fists"
"The Golden Horde"
"World On Fire"
"Bent And Broken"
"My Last Dream"

"The Golden Horde" lyric video:

"Endless Summer" video:

"Eden" video:

"No More Hollywood Endings" video:



Featured Audio

AFTERMATH - "Diethanasia" (The Label Group)

AFTERMATH - "Diethanasia" (The Label Group)

Featured Video

AFTERMATH Premieres "Temptation Overthrown"

AFTERMATH Premieres "Temptation Overthrown"

Latest Reviews