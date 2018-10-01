BATTLEGRAVE Release New Single "Betray Your Beliefs"

Battlegrave is the result of two life long metalheads and great friends putting their minds together to create an aggressive thrash sound!



Battlegrave already have an EP release, To Hell With War, under their belt. Now Clint Patzel and Rohan Buntine share "Betray Your Beliefs" - the first single off their upcoming new album, Relics Of A Dead Earth - set to be independently released on November 28th.

Drumming duties on "Betray Your Beliefs" were handled by the master Kevin Talley (Dying Fetus, Misery Index, Suffocation, Hate Eternal, Chimaira) and the track features a guest guitar solo from Jake Weber of Harlott.

For further details, visit Battlegrave on Facebook.