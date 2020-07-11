BATTLELORE Confirm New Music Is In The Works

Finland's Tolkien-inspired metallers Battlelore, who announced they were taking an an indefinite break in 2011 and made a one-off appearance at the Metal Female Voices Fest XIII in October 2016, have confirmed they are gearing up for a return.

A photo of vocalists Tomi Mykkänen and Kaisa Jouhki was uploaded via the band's official Facebook page back in February. When asked by a fan if a new album was in the works, they responded with a cryptic "Might be. Who knows?".

On July 8th the band posted the photo below online, and when asked by a fan if a new album was on the way Battlelore responded "At least some new music." Stay tuned for updates.