Bay Area Metallers AENIMUS Sign To Nuclear Blast; Announcement Video Streaming

Bay Area progressive, extreme metal band Aenimus have signed a worldwide deal with Nuclear Blast. Today, the band announces they will be joining Pathology as direct support on the Brutal Annihilation tour this summer.

"We are proud to announce that we signed a world wide deal with the biggest metal independent label, Nuclear Blast and have joined Continental Concerts for all booking in North America, Central and South America!," exclaimed bassist Seth Stone. "We're looking forward to showing our most ambitious album to date and touring heavily this coming year!"

Check out the announcement video below:

In August of 2013, Aenimus released their debut full length album,Transcend Reality. The following years were spent touring in support of the album with the likes of Rings Of Saturn, I Declare War, and Arsonists Get All The Girls to name a few. Following this relentless tour cycle, the band focused the next two years crafting their upcoming album, Dreamcatcher.

Stay tuned for more information on their sophomore album.

On August 13th, the band is hitting the road as direct support for San Diego Death metallers Pathology. The 14-date Brutal Annihilation tour will make stops in San Diego, Vancouver, and Denver before concluding on August 18th at 1720 in Los Angeles. Opening the tour is Parasitic Ejaculation.

Dates:

August

3 - Brick By Brick - San Diego, CA

4 - Full Circle Brewery - Fresno, CA

5 - X Bar - San Jose, CA

6 - Holy Diver - Sacramento, CA

7 - Analog Theater - Portland, OR

8 - Astoria - Vancouver, BC

9 - Club Sur Rocks - Seattle, WA

10 - The Pin - Spokane, WA

11 - Elks Lodge - Pocatello, ID

12 - The Roxy - Denver, CO

14 - Launchpad - Albuquerque, NM

16 - Club Red - Mesa, AZ

17 - Eagle Aerie Hall - Las Vegas, NV

18 - 1720 - Los Angeles, CA

Aenimus is:

Alex Green - Vocals

Sean Swafford - Guitar

Jordan Rush - Guitar

Seth Stone - Bass

Cody Pulliam - Drums