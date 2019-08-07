BEARTOOTH Release Official Live Video For "You Never Know" From Rock Am Ring Festival
August 7, 2019, 33 minutes ago
Breakout Ohio-based hard rock band, Beartooth, have shared a live performance video for single "You Never Know", captured at the Rock Am Ring music festival in Germany earlier this summer.
The audio from the live performance of "You Never Know" was taken from the band's electrifying and pyrotechnics-enhanced set at Rock Am Ring in front of over 70,000+ music fans from across Europe - one of the largest crowds to date during this annual outing.
Beartooth performed at packed concert dates in Germany during their headline tour earlier this year and returned to Nuremberg, Germany for the Rock Am Ring festival, further cementing their status as a rising and dominant force in hard rock music. This performance of "You Never Know" highlights the band's progression, as they were able to elevate production through pyrotechnics and delivered an unforgettable spectacle for fans both new and old.
The original version of the song lives on the band's latest album Disease, out now via Red Bull Records.
The band will be touring with A Day to Remember and I Prevail on one of the most-anticipated treks of the entire fall season. All Beartooth dates, including the band's upcoming festival appearances, are below.
Festival dates:
August
11 - Horseheads, NY - iMatter Festival
September
8 - Concord, VA - Blue Ridge Rock Festival
27 - Louisville, KY - Louder Than Life
October
11 - Sacramento, CA - Aftershock Festival
12 - San Bernardino, CA - Self Help Festival
With A Day To Remember, I Prevail:
September
28 - Simpsonville, SC - CCNB Amphitheatre at Heritage Park
October
15 - Boise, ID - CenturyLink Arena
16 - Salt Lake City, UT - USANA Amphitheatre
17 - Denver, CO - Fillmore Auditorium
21 - Irving, TX - The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
22 - Houston, TX - NRG Arena
23 - Corpus Christi, TX - Concrete Street Amphitheater
25 - Saint Charles, MO - Family Arena
26 - Chicago, IL - Credit Union 1 Arena at UIC
27 - Minneapolis, MN - The Armory
29 - Fargo, ND - Scheels Arena
30 - Des Moines, IA - Wells Fargo Arena
31 - Independence, MO - Silverstein Eye Centers Arena (SECA)
November
2 - Pittsburgh, PA - Petersen Events Center
3 - Fairfax, VA - EagleBank Arena
5 - Laval, QC - Place Bell
7 - Reading, PA - The Santander Arena
9 - Glen Falls, NY - Cool Insuring Arena
10 - Trenton, NJ - CURE Insurance Arena
12 - Syracuse, NY - The Oncenter War Memorial Arena
14 - Fort Wayne, IN - Allen County War Memorial Expo Center
15 - Cleveland, OH - Wolstein Center at CSU
16 - Ypsilanti, MI - Eastern Michigan University Convocation Center
17 - Huntington, WV - Big Sandy Superstore Arena
19 - New York, NY - Terminal 5
21 - Duluth, GA - Infinite Energy Center
22 - Nashville, TN - Nashville Municipal Auditorium
23 - Fayetteville, NC- Crown Coliseum