BEARTOOTH Release Official Live Video For "You Never Know" From Rock Am Ring Festival

Breakout Ohio-based hard rock band, Beartooth, have shared a live performance video for single "You Never Know", captured at the Rock Am Ring music festival in Germany earlier this summer.

The audio from the live performance of "You Never Know" was taken from the band's electrifying and pyrotechnics-enhanced set at Rock Am Ring in front of over 70,000+ music fans from across Europe - one of the largest crowds to date during this annual outing.

Beartooth performed at packed concert dates in Germany during their headline tour earlier this year and returned to Nuremberg, Germany for the Rock Am Ring festival, further cementing their status as a rising and dominant force in hard rock music. This performance of "You Never Know" highlights the band's progression, as they were able to elevate production through pyrotechnics and delivered an unforgettable spectacle for fans both new and old.

The original version of the song lives on the band's latest album Disease, out now via Red Bull Records.

The band will be touring with A Day to Remember and I Prevail on one of the most-anticipated treks of the entire fall season. All Beartooth dates, including the band's upcoming festival appearances, are below.

Festival dates:

August

11 - Horseheads, NY - iMatter Festival

September

8 - Concord, VA - Blue Ridge Rock Festival

27 - Louisville, KY - Louder Than Life

October

11 - Sacramento, CA - Aftershock Festival

12 - San Bernardino, CA - Self Help Festival

With A Day To Remember, I Prevail:

September

28 - Simpsonville, SC - CCNB Amphitheatre at Heritage Park

October

15 - Boise, ID - CenturyLink Arena

16 - Salt Lake City, UT - USANA Amphitheatre

17 - Denver, CO - Fillmore Auditorium

21 - Irving, TX - The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

22 - Houston, TX - NRG Arena

23 - Corpus Christi, TX - Concrete Street Amphitheater

25 - Saint Charles, MO - Family Arena

26 - Chicago, IL - Credit Union 1 Arena at UIC

27 - Minneapolis, MN - The Armory

29 - Fargo, ND - Scheels Arena

30 - Des Moines, IA - Wells Fargo Arena

31 - Independence, MO - Silverstein Eye Centers Arena (SECA)

November

2 - Pittsburgh, PA - Petersen Events Center

3 - Fairfax, VA - EagleBank Arena

5 - Laval, QC - Place Bell

7 - Reading, PA - The Santander Arena

9 - Glen Falls, NY - Cool Insuring Arena

10 - Trenton, NJ - CURE Insurance Arena

12 - Syracuse, NY - The Oncenter War Memorial Arena

14 - Fort Wayne, IN - Allen County War Memorial Expo Center

15 - Cleveland, OH - Wolstein Center at CSU

16 - Ypsilanti, MI - Eastern Michigan University Convocation Center

17 - Huntington, WV - Big Sandy Superstore Arena

19 - New York, NY - Terminal 5

21 - Duluth, GA - Infinite Energy Center

22 - Nashville, TN - Nashville Municipal Auditorium

23 - Fayetteville, NC- Crown Coliseum