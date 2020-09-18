BEAST IN BLACK - European Tour Dates For November / December 2021 Announced

Having released two sensational records through Nuclear Blast Records, international heavy metal group Beast In Black have played numerous thrilling shows, including mostly sold out international headline tours in Europe, Russia and Japan, supporting Gloryhammer in the UK and festival appearances around the world (Sweden Rock, Graspop, Summer Breeze, Heavy Montréal etc.)



Now, the five-piece Helsinki based band announce their upcoming European Tour for November / December 2021, which will take them through 13 countries, ready to spew its unrivaled heavy metal fury all over them!



Beast In Black have issued the following statement:

"Not easy to say any wise words in these dark times so just let us smoothly announce our upcoming European Tour for November / December 2021! Although it's still far away we hope that everybody who reads these lines now will be able to attend the shows in his / her best health! That's our wish for 2021."



The tour schedule is below.

Beast In Black released a video for "Cry Out For A Hero", a song from their chart topping sophomore record From Hell With Love, earlier this year.

Says the band: "During our recent From Hell With Love tour, Damien of Dust In Mind came to us and offered to record our show in Strasbourg in order to make a live video out of it. The result he sent to us was way above our expectations. His video truly shows the real power of the Beast In Black live performances!"