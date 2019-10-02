BEAST IN BLACK Nominated For Music Moves Europe Talent Awards 2020

October 2, 2019, 2 hours ago

International heavy metal group, Beast In Black, will kick off the second leg of their European headline tour in support of their chart topping sophomore record, From Hell With Love (released back in February via Nuclear Blast Records) at the end of the month. With Hanover, Tilburg, Prague, and Budapest, four dates are already completely sold out, so better act quick and secure your tickets now. All dates and ticket links here.

Additionally, Beast In Black are pleased to announce that they've be nominated for the Music Moves Europe Talent Awards 2020. Help the band win by voting now, here.

By participating in the poll, fans can optionally also win a trip to visit ESNS (Eurosonic Festival) and the Music Moves Europe Talent Awards in Groningen, Netherlands in January 2020.

