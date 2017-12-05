BEASTO BLANCO Frontman CHUCK GARRIC - "When You Get CALICO COOPER In The Band With The Energy She Has, You're Bound To Have Theatrics"

Beasto Blanco, the band fronted by long time Alice Cooper bassist Chuck Garric, will release Live From Berlin on January 19th via Rat Pak Records. Robert Cavuoto at Metal Rules recently caught up with Garric to discuss the release. An excerpt from the interview is available below.

Robert Cavuoto: What do you remember special about the tour and the two Berlin shows?

Chuck Garric: "We were on tour with one of the biggest bands in Germany called Böhse Onkelz. If you are not familiar with them, you have to look them up and check out their music. They have become the people’s music in Germany. Stephan Weidner and Gonzo happened to be in Nashville when I was home during a break. It was a by-coincidence meeting at a bar with Michael Wagener who was producing one of their CDs. We got talking music and influences, and after hanging out they went home to look up Beasto Blanco, and I went home to look who they were. The next day I got a call from them, that they liked our band and wanted us to open for them. I thought our type of music would fit perfect with theirs. They play sold-out arenas where ever they went and had a 19 arena show booked in Germany, Austria, and Switzerland. They treated us like gold and were kind and generous with their gear. The soundman helped us out; the backline helped us out, production, promotion, catering, band, crew; everybody was great! We were welcome with open arms and had the most incredible time playing sold our arenas every night. It was beneficial to us, and we grew as a band. We went from a club band to an arena band overnight. We had a lot to prove because people over there never heard of us; they were there to see their beloved Onkelz. German fans are pretty loyal to their teams and that being their Onkelz. We were there to gain their respect, and it went over well for us. The Berlin show happened to fall later in the tour; I think it was the last week, so we were pretty well machined at that point for recording."

Robert Cavuoto: What impressed me about your live show was I felt I was on the ground floor seeing something that was unique and destined greatness; like seeing see Kiss or Alice Cooper in the early 70s. Where do you envision the band going 5 or 10 years down the road?

Chuck Garric: "You are not the only one that has ever said that to me. When you get Calico Cooper in the band like ours with the energy she has, you are bound to have theatrics, and I want to have a big show. I idolize bands like Rob Zombie, Manson, Kiss, and Alice Copper. We have our twist on things and our sound. We are a very unique Rock n’ Roll band. I see us as an arena-style band with big theatrics. We have a lot of work to do. People feel excited about Beasto because they are seeing something for the first time that’s fresh and new. Our goal is to entertain. We love getting up there playing close to the audience and getting sweaty. It’s a big sexy, sweaty Rock n’ Roll show! We are growing as musicians and songwriters alongside our fans, and it’s a lot of fun. We will be going back to some of the older places we played here in Europe and seeing growth by getting into place we haven’t played."

Read the complete interview here.

Tracklisting:

"Il Nostro Spirito"/"Beasto Blanco"

"Freak"

"Motor Queen"/Drum Solo

"Grind"

"Machine Girl"

"Death Rattle"

"Honey"

"Feed My Frankenstein"

"Sadhana"/"Breakdown"