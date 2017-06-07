Beavertown Brewery’s LOGAN PLANT, Son Of LED ZEPPELIN Legend ROBERT PLANT, Creates New Beer With Firestone Walker Brewery

Firestone Walker Brewery in Paso Robles (California) often leads the way when it comes to unique beers, but their latest effort, a collaboration with a British-based brewery, might be one of their most unique offerings yet, reports Kern Radio.

During the June 6th episode of The Liquid Lunch, hosts Adam Montiel and Jeremy West were able to sample the Beavertown beer that Firestone-Walker is introducing at its brewery and stores around California.

While Firestone Walker Central Coast Sales Manager Mike Bianchi was describing the unique blend of hops, West was quick to point out that the beer is also the creation of Beaverton Brewer founder Logan Plant.

“I think you’re burying the headline,” West chided Bianchi. “This is Robert Plant’s son that made part of this beer.”

Indeed Logan Plant is the son of the legendary Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame band Led Zeppelin frontman Robert Plant, but the younger man has made a name for himself as one of the United Kingdom’s top brewers.

For more on the beer listen to the conversation from the Liquid Lunch at kernradio.com. Visit the Firestone Walker Brewing Company online at this location. And check out the Beaverton Brewery online here.