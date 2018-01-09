BEHEMOTH Frontman NEGAL Weighs In On DECAPITATED - "I Hope They Get Their Justice And Strike Back Soon!"

Prosecutors recently elected to drop rape and kidnapping charges against all four members of Polish death metal band Decapitated, ensuring their eventual return to their home country of Poland after months of detainment in the United States.

Behemoth frontman Adam "Nergal" Darski has weighed in on Decapitated's situation, stating: "4 months ago, Decapitated were accused of kidnap and gang rape - subsequently they were put in a County prison and later into a local jail… and the shit hit the fan! I recall the similar case of my friends from Satyricon/Keep Of Kalessin who spent 2 months in a Canadian prison because someone accused them of rape. It took 2 months of legal bureaucracy and the help of the Norwegian government to get them out. The accuser finally recanted the allegations, claiming it was a mistake. They never received compensation for financial losses or emotional trauma, just a brief apology and a document to prove their innocence (which they must always carry around with them).

"Somehow, from the very beginning my intuition told me my friends from Decapitated would be just fine. Now, I’m not claiming to be a prophet but I'm an optimist and a good judge of character, I know these guys and I know they couldn’t/wouldn’t hurt a fly. They are now released and have had charges dropped (without prejudice). It’s obviously a big relief to their families and friends, including myself. So… what’s next for their career after such severe defamation? What about their good name? What about their families? I hope they get their justice and strike back soon!!!

"And Justice For All? Well…not quite. But getting innocent people back home…HELL YES!

"Last thing, friends - stay rational and reasonable and think carefully before you speak... and caste a stone at innocent people.

"Welcome home brothers."



According to The Spokesman-Review, Waclaw Kieltyka, 35, Michal Lysejko, 27, Rafal Piotrowski, 31, and Hubert Wiecek, 30, were scheduled to begin trial later this month in Spokane County Superior Court for the alleged gang rape of a local woman after their show in downtown Spokane on August 31st.

But last Friday - 11 days before the January 16th trial date - Spokane County prosecutor Kelly Fitzgerald filed a motion dropping all rape and kidnapping charges without prejudice, meaning the four men could be prosecuted in the future. The motion cites “the well being of the victim” and “in the interest of justice” as a reason for dismissal.

