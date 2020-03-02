BEHEMOTH Frontman NERGAL Looks Back On Unmasking GHOST Mastermind TOBIAS FORGE In 2014 - "I Wasn't Really Thinking Twice When Doing That"

During a conversation with Ultimate Guitar's David Slavković, Behemoth frontman Adam "Nergal" Darski looked back on unmasking Ghost leader Tobias Forge in the summer of 2014. At the time, the speculation regarding Tobias' identity was already present online, but yet to be officially confirmed three years later.

As reported, Nergal shared a FortaRock Festival backstage photo of himself and unmasked Forge, along with the caption: "If you have ghosts... U have everything ;)". Both Behemoth and Ghost were at the festival bill, making Darski's hint quite strong.

On whether he intentionally revealed Forge's identity, and if Forge was upset about it, Nergal replied:

"No. Kristen (Mulderig) - his manager and my good friend - she was, like, 'Oh, shit! Don't do that! Please remove it!' So I removed it but, obviously, it was too late. I was... look, to be completely frank with you, I'm very spontaneous when it comes to social media, which is probably one of the reasons why it's so popular and why people did that - there is no manager behind it, there is no hired gun behind it. It's Adam 'Nergal' Darski that's just being himself, just being spontaneous. I'm just basically showing a part of my world. I'm sharing that with the universe. That's it, you know? I mean, I'm showing as much as I can. But it's honest. And I was probably...

I wasn't really thinking twice when doing that. Obviously, I didn't put, 'Tobias Forge with me' or whatever; I just put a caption, like, 'If you have Ghost, you have everything.' But maybe that was too much of a hint for people. I mean, people have known before. If you just Googled it prior to (my Instagram post), his face was out there. The speculations were going on for years, and people would guess who he is. Somehow, I put the dot over 'i,' which I'm sorry for. I texted Tobias shortly after, but he was, like, 'Ah, man... It's fine, it's cool. I mean, it's gonna happen sooner or later, so fuck it.'"

According to an Instagram update from Nergal, found below, the band will re-issue their And The Forests Dream Eternally debut EP in May 2020. Originally a five track release in 1995, And The Forests Dream Eternally was re-issued by Poland's Metal Mind Records in 2005 with three additional songs taken from Behemoth's Bewitching The Pomerania EP from 1997.

Tracklist:

"Transylvanian Forest"

"Moonspell Rites"

"Sventevith (Storming Near the Baltic)"

"Pure Evil & Hate"

"Forgotten Empire of Dark Witchcraft"